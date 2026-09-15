Police Warn Against Social Media Verdicts in Rape Cases

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NIGERIA — The Ogun State Police Command has warned the public against reaching verdicts on rape allegations through social media platforms before police complete investigations or courts determine the cases.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, issued the warning in an official statement on September 15, 2026. Okay News reports that Oluseyi Babaseyi stated that social media has increasingly served as a platform where sexual offense allegations are judged before investigators examine evidence or legal representatives test facts in court.

The police spokesperson noted that while the internet can raise awareness and prompt action on legitimate complaints, viral posts, videos, and screenshots should not be treated as definitive proof of guilt. He explained that law enforcement personnel are required to follow formal investigative protocols, including interviewing parties, preserving evidence, reviewing digital communications, examining forensic records, and interviewing witnesses.

Addressing the treatment of male survivors of sexual violence, Oluseyi Babaseyi called for an end to the mockery of men who report rape. He stated that statutory frameworks in Nigeria offer varying scopes regarding sexual offenses, noting that while the Criminal Code and Penal Code traditionally frame rape around male perpetrators and female victims, the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 utilizes gender-neutral phrasing that covers male victims.

The command emphasized that personal familiarity or existing relationships do not constitute sexual consent, adding that legal determinations must be guided strictly by applicable statutory law rather than public sentiment or social media trends.