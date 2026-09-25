Pope Leo Arrives in France for First State Visit in 18 Years

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PARIS, France – Pope Leo XIV landed in France on Friday morning to commence the Vatican’s first official state visit to the European nation in 18 years, launching an intensive four-day apostolic journey centering on the global regulation of artificial intelligence, youth evangelization, and European geopolitical stability, Vatican and international diplomatic correspondents reported in Paris on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Church bells tolled simultaneously across cathedrals and basilicas nationwide as the 71-year-old pontiff—the first Pope of United States origin, whose paternal grandmother was born in France and who spent two decades as a missionary in Peru—landed at Paris-Orly Airport shortly before 10:00 a.m. local time, marking the first formal head-of-state visit by a Roman Pontiff to the French Republic since Pope Benedict XVI in September 2008.

Okay News reports that French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron formally received the Bishop of Rome on the airport tarmac before proceeding to the Élysée Palace for bilateral executive deliberations with members of the diplomatic corps, cabinet officials, and civil society leaders.

Crowds estimated at over one million people are expected to participate in public liturgical events across Paris over the opening 48 hours of the pilgrimage, with the pastoral high point scheduled for Saturday when the Pope will celebrate a massive open-air Mass along the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and the Place de la Concorde.

Following his morning state reception at the presidential palace, Pope Leo XIV will travel to the Paris headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to deliver a major policy address expected to call for binding international ethical frameworks to govern artificial intelligence and algorithmic systems, asserting that emerging technologies must respect human dignity rather than diminish human agency.

Later on Friday afternoon, the pontiff will undertake a 2.5-kilometer motorcade procession aboard the popemobile across central Paris to Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris, where he will celebrate Vespers and become the first reigning pope to inspect the restored Gothic landmark following the catastrophic blaze that destroyed its spire and timber roof in April 2019.

The Paris itinerary will culminate in a massive evening prayer vigil at the Stade de France in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis, bringing together 80,000 young Catholic faithful aged 17 to 35 for hymns and adoration alongside the public exposition of the historic Holy Tunic of Argenteuil, transported specially from the Saint-Denis Basilica for the youth gathering.

The papal journey unfolds against a complex domestic political backdrop, arriving seven months ahead of France’s 2027 presidential elections amid intensifying debates over secularism, immigration, constitutional abortion protections, and newly enacted legislation legalizing assisted dying.

On Sunday, the pontiff will travel to the Marian pilgrimage shrine at Lourdes in southwestern France, where he is scheduled to hold private pastoral audiences with seven survivors of clerical sexual abuse, confronting the legacy of ecclesiastical misconduct detailed in France’s landmark 2021 independent inquiry.

Pope Leo XIV will conclude his apostolic mission on Monday in the northeastern city of Metz, delivering an international address on European peace and post-war reconciliation in the home region of European Union founding father Robert Schuman, as the conflict in Ukraine continues to test continental security and unity.