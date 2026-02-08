Pope Leo Condemns Attacks in Nigeria, Urges Stronger Protection for Citizens

Pope Leo XIV has condemned recent violent attacks on communities in Nigeria, expressing deep sorrow over reports that scores of people were killed in one of the deadliest incidents recorded in recent months. The pontiff described the situation as troubling and offered prayers for victims affected by the violence.

In a message shared on X on Sunday, Pope Leo said he was pained by the loss of lives and urged Nigerian authorities to act decisively to safeguard citizens. He noted that the protection of human life must remain a priority, calling for renewed determination from security agencies to stem the tide of violence.

According to reports, the attack occurred in Woro village in Kwara State, shortly after military operations were carried out in the area against suspected armed elements. Gunmen were said to have targeted homes and shops, forcing injured residents to flee into nearby bushes in search of safety.

This development, reported by Okay News, has once again heightened national and international concern over Nigeria’s worsening security challenges. The incident has renewed calls for stronger preventive measures to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further deadly attacks across the country.