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Pope Leo XIV was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, ahead of an operation to remove a lung nodule.

The Holy See Press Office said the surgery was planned for Tuesday afternoon and would be performed by the hospital’s thoracic surgery team, led by Professor Stefano Margaritora, according to Vatican News, the Holy See’s official news service.

The admission follows the Pope’s announcement on October 11 that doctors had advised surgery after detecting the nodule during medical examinations.

The Vatican described it as a “small, localized nodule”. Its admission update did not report a surgical outcome or establish whether the nodule was cancerous.

Okay News reports that Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said on Monday that the finding came from routine medical checks. The Pope is expected to remain in hospital for about one week after the operation.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church held his scheduled audiences on Monday morning before entering hospital. His admission had been announced a day earlier.

The Holy See Press Office said a further update was expected on Tuesday evening.