Today

Pope Leo XIV Enters Gemelli Hospital for Lung Nodule Surgery

Pope Leo XIV has been admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for lung nodule surgery. The Vatican expects a weeklong stay and a further update on Tuesday evening.

By Damilola A.
Published
Pope Leo XIV waves from the popemobile during his June 2026 visit to Madrid.
Pope Leo XIV in Madrid, Spain, on June 7, 2026. Photo: Aike 1942.

Pope Leo XIV was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, ahead of an operation to remove a lung nodule.

The Holy See Press Office said the surgery was planned for Tuesday afternoon and would be performed by the hospital’s thoracic surgery team, led by Professor Stefano Margaritora, according to Vatican News, the Holy See’s official news service.

The admission follows the Pope’s announcement on October 11 that doctors had advised surgery after detecting the nodule during medical examinations.

The Vatican described it as a “small, localized nodule”. Its admission update did not report a surgical outcome or establish whether the nodule was cancerous.

Okay News reports that Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said on Monday that the finding came from routine medical checks. The Pope is expected to remain in hospital for about one week after the operation.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church held his scheduled audiences on Monday morning before entering hospital. His admission had been announced a day earlier.

The Holy See Press Office said a further update was expected on Tuesday evening.

Corrections and tips

Recommended for you

There’s more to discover

Explore the latest reporting from Okay News.

Explore latest stories
Advertisement

About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center