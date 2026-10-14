Pope Leo XIV Diagnosed With Lung Cancer, Vatican Says

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Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after tests during surgery on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the Holy See Press Office said. Doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy.

A statement issued by Dr Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora said examination of tissue during the operation confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, which doctors had suspected from tests carried out beforehand.

The surgeons used a video-assisted technique to remove the lobe. The Pope spent approximately three hours in the operating theatre, although the procedure itself lasted about 90 minutes.

“The operation was successful and there were no complications,” the doctors said.

Leo awoke normally after the surgery and returned to his room on the hospital’s tenth floor following a short observation period, according to the statement.

Okay News reports that Margaritora led the surgical team. Professor Massimo Antonelli, Dr Giovanni Punzo and Dr Giuseppe Bello made up the anaesthesia team.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church had entered Gemelli Hospital earlier on Tuesday. He announced on October 11 that he would undergo surgery after doctors found a lung nodule during medical examinations.

Further examinations of the removed tissue are planned over the coming days. The previously announced expectation of a weeklong hospital stay has not changed.

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said the Pope asked for dinner after the operation and spent the evening with his secretaries and other Vatican staff.

The press office is expected to provide another update on Wednesday morning, including how the Pope spent the night and any available examination results.