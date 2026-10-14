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Pope Leo XIV Had Quiet Night After Lung Surgery, Vatican Says

The Holy See says Pope Leo XIV had a quiet night after lung cancer surgery at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, with another update due later on October 14.

By Damilola A.
Published
Pope Leo XIV waves from the popemobile during his June 2026 visit to Madrid.
File photo: Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Madrid, Spain, on June 7, 2026. Photo: Aike 1942.

Pope Leo XIV, leader of the Catholic Church, spent a quiet night after lung surgery at Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy’s capital, the Holy See Press Office said on October 14, 2026.

“The Pope had a quiet night. Further information later in the day,” the Vatican press office’s morning update said, translated from Italian.

Okay News reports that the brief overnight update did not announce a cancer stage, further treatment plans or a discharge date.

The Pope underwent surgery on October 13, 2026, to remove a lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer. A medical bulletin issued after the operation said surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung using a video-assisted technique.

The procedure lasted about 90 minutes and ended without complications, according to the bulletin, details covered in Okay News’ earlier report on his diagnosis and surgery.

The press office did not specify a time for its next update.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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