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Pope Leo XIV Announces Surgery to Remove Lung Nodule

Pope Leo XIV says he will have surgery to remove a lung nodule at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The Vatican estimates recovery will take about one week.

By Damilola A.
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Pope Leo XIV waves from the popemobile during his June 2026 visit to Madrid.
File photo: Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Madrid, Spain, on June 7, 2026. Photo: Aike 1942.

Pope Leo XIV said on Sunday, October 11, 2026, that he will undergo surgery in the coming days to remove a lung nodule discovered during recent medical examinations.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church announced the decision during the Angelus prayer. Vatican News, the Holy See’s official news service, said the operation will take place at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy.

The Pope said doctors had detected the nodule at an early stage and described it as well localised. He decided to have it removed on their advice.

“The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it,” he said, according to the Vatican’s official English translation of his remarks in Italian.

Okay News reports that Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said the operation was expected early in the week, with postoperative recovery estimated at about one week.

The Vatican account did not specify an exact surgery date or say whether the nodule was cancerous.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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