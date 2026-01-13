Portable Remanded as Court Hears Assault, Theft Allegations in Ogun

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has been ordered into custody after his first appearance before a Federal High Court in Ota, south-west Nigeria, over a string of criminal allegations ranging from assault to vehicle theft.

Okay News reports that the musician, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, was arraigned on Monday on a nine-count charge following a complaint filed by his estranged partner, Ashabi Simple, after a New Year’s Day incident at his bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area of Ogun State.

According to Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the charges include assault, causing harm, stealing, and resisting arrest. Prosecutors told the court that Portable allegedly attacked Ashabi alongside a group of individuals, including police officers who were responding to a distress call at the venue.

The case names several alleged victims, including Ileyemi Damilola, Akinyanju Oluwabusayomi, Olowu Olumide, Demilade Ogunniyi, and Ebuka Odah. The police also accused the singer of stealing a Mercedes-Benz E300 valued at ₦12 million, reportedly belonging to Ileyemi, with the dealer listed as Wally Dex Auto.

During the proceedings, two siblings of Ashabi Simple gave testimony describing the alleged attack, although the complainant herself was not in court. Prosecutors also told the judge that Portable obstructed and assaulted Ogungbe Olayemi, a female police inspector, while she was carrying out her official duties.

The presiding judge declined to grant bail, insisting that the allegedly assaulted police officer must appear before any bail application could be considered. As a result, the singer was remanded in custody until January 19, when the court is expected to revisit the issue.

The arraignment comes amid public attention generated by a viral video that surfaced over the weekend showing Portable in police custody, as well as another clip that prompted the Ogun police to open an inquiry into claims he was assaulted while detained.

This is not the first time the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hitmaker has found himself behind bars. In May last year, a magistrate court in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State sentenced him to three months in prison over a 2022 assault case involving Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi in Okeosa, Ilogbo. In that earlier matter, he was also accused of stealing studio equipment, including a Yamaha H55 monitor, an interface cable, and an AKG P420 condenser microphone.