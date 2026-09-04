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ABUJA, Nigeria — The Presidency has clarified that the ongoing Freedom of Information Act litigation involving President Bola Tinubu before a United States federal court is a civil records-disclosure dispute rather than a criminal case against the President.

Okay News reports that Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, issued a statement detailing that no court has found President Bola Tinubu guilty of any criminal wrongdoing.

The statement noted that the matter originated 23 years after the American Consulate in Lagos, in a letter dated February 4, 2003, informed former Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun, that a Federal Bureau of Investigation records check found no criminal arrest records, wants, or warrants for President Bola Tinubu.

In 2022, Aaron Greenspan submitted requests under the Freedom of Information Act to several United States government agencies seeking records relating to President Bola Tinubu. Following the response of the agencies, Aaron Greenspan commenced Civil Action No. 23-1816 before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in 2023, with the court subsequently permitting President Bola Tinubu to participate as an intervenor.

During the legal proceedings, the defendants invoked the Glomar defence, leading the United States District Court to grant summary judgment in favour of the Central Intelligence Agency, Executive Office for United States Attorneys, United States Department of State, United States Department of the Treasury, and Internal Revenue Service.

In compliance with court orders, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration produced 399 pages of records with redacted portions. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration, through the United States Department of Justice, opposed requests to produce unredacted documents, citing statutory protections including Grand Jury proceedings, the Pen Register Act, and attorney-client privilegeSeparately, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, through a statement issued on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, alleged that the Federal Government is planning to reintroduce petrol subsidies ahead of the 2027 general elections. Atiku Abubakar welcomed calls from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria for government intervention with domestic refiners to reduce fuel prices.