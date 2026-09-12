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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Presidency rejected a proposal by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to subsidize crude oil production for domestic refineries on Sept. 12, 2026, stating that an identical policy failed during his tenure under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Digital and New Media, Otega Ogra, made the statement on X following Atiku Abubakar‘s proposal for a production subsidy targeting domestic refiners. Okay News reports that Otega Ogra stated the strategy was previously tested with unsuccessful results during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, when Atiku Abubakar served as vice-president.

“Excuse me, sir. Nigeria already tried your production-subsidy to local refineries idea while you were Vice President. We know the shambolic results of that production subsidy. You know it too,” Otega Ogra wrote on X.

Otega Ogra cited refinery capacity utilization metrics from that period, stating that capacity at the Warri Refinery fell to 14.27 percent in 2003 and 9.1 percent in 2004, while capacity at the Kaduna Refinery recorded 15.96 percent and 26 percent during the same years. Capacity utilization at the Port Harcourt Refinery dropped from 60.73 percent in 2001 to 31.04 percent in 2004.

“Meanwhile, price of petrol more than tripled by 2004 and nearly quadrupled by the time you left office despite your production subsidy to local refiners,” Otega Ogra wrote.

The presidential aide stated that the discount policy was terminated on Oct. 9, 2003, through presidential directive PRES/158. Under the directive, former President Olusegun Obasanjo ordered the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to pay full international prices for refinery crude oil.

“President Obasanjo ordered NNPC to pay full international price for refinery crude. Your production subsidy was tried, failed and scrapped, with you as Vice President. So, before selling Nigerians this failed production subsidy policy again, answer one simple question. I know there are many Nigerians who were too young to know what was happening then. But if you may tell them, where is the evidence that it worked the first time? It’s still the same theory you practiced then, and we haven’t changed country yet. One thing we already have, are the failed results of that experiment, Alhaji,” Otega Ogra wrote.