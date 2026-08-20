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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Presidency has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his proposal to restore petrol subsidies if elected president, describing the policy as fiscally unsustainable and incompatible with reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga said Atiku’s proposal represented a reversal of his previous position on fuel subsidy removal.

The Okay News reports that the Presidency argued that the subsidy regime had imposed a heavy burden on public finances before its removal in 2023 under the Petroleum Industry Act framework.

Onanuga said restoring the subsidy would require a new legal, fiscal and administrative framework, including identifying how the government would finance the difference between the market cost of petrol and any regulated pump price.

He questioned how the proposed subsidy would be funded, asking whether it would require increased borrowing, reduced allocations to states and local governments, or cuts to infrastructure and social programmes.

“If petrol is sold below its economic cost, which is about N1,200 to N1,300, someone must absorb the difference,” Onanuga said.

The Presidency also pointed to changes in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector since the subsidy was removed, particularly the expansion of domestic refining capacity.

It said the Dangote Refinery had emerged as a major source of locally refined petrol and argued that restoring subsidies could undermine investment in domestic refining and smaller local refineries.

According to Onanuga, the government is instead seeking to reduce energy costs through measures including the expansion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which he said could provide a cheaper alternative to petrol for vehicles and commercial transport operators.

He acknowledged that higher petrol and transportation costs had placed significant pressure on households and businesses but argued that sustainable relief should not come through a return to what he described as an opaque and fiscally burdensome subsidy system.

The Presidency urged Atiku and other political actors advocating subsidy restoration to provide detailed figures on the expected annual cost, funding source, legal requirements and safeguards against abuse.

It also asked what exactly a restored subsidy would cover under the current petroleum-market structure, including whether it would subsidise domestic production, transportation, distribution or another component of the supply chain.

“Political promises must be backed by fiscal arithmetic,” Onanuga said, adding that Nigeria should debate the cost of living and economic policy based on the realities of the country’s current petroleum sector.

The statement was issued on August 20, 2026, five months before the next general election cycle.