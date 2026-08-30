Today

President Bola Tinubu Departs for Three-Week Vacation in Europe

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
President Bola Tinubu Departs for Three-Week Vacation in Europe
Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

ABUJA, NigeriaNigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will depart Abuja on Sunday, August 30, 2026, for Europe to begin a three-week annual leave, with London, United Kingdom, as his first port of call.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the trip in an official statement issued on Sunday.

Okay News reports that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for Europe to begin a three-week vacation as part of his annual leave.

The presidency confirmed that his initial stop during the European trip will be London.

Bayo Onanuga stated that the Nigerian leader is expected to return to the country immediately after the working vacation to join the campaign for the January 2027 general election.

The presidential spokesman said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for Europe to begin a three-week vacation as part of his annual leave. His first stop will be London, United Kingdom.”

Bayo Onanuga added, “President Tinubu is expected to return home after the working vacation to join the hectic campaign for the January 2027 election.”

The presidential statement did not provide further details regarding Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s itinerary in London or other planned locations during the period.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Google Search

Prefer Okay News on Google

Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Advertisement

About the author

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center