President Tinubu Approves Commercial Oil Drilling in Ogun State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the commencement of commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, marking Ogun State’s entry as an oil-producing state.

Okay News reports that Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on Thursday while receiving the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, and senior officers during a courtesy visit to his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor also revealed that President Tinubu has approved the immediate take-off of the Olokola Deep Seaport project in Ogun Waterside.

Both projects are of special interest to the President, according to Abiodun.

He noted that the Olokola Deep Seaport would significantly decongest the Lagos ports, while commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island would promote inclusion and economic empowerment for coastal communities.

“Let me share with you that Mr President has approved the commencement of commercial oil drilling operations at Tongeji Island, and going forward, you will begin to see a lot of activities there,” the governor said.

“Our proposed Olokola Port, which has been on the drawing board for several years, is now back on the table. I want to sincerely thank Mr President because this is solely his initiative,” Abiodun added.

He disclosed that President Tinubu directed that construction of the port should be far advanced between now and next year, emphasising its role as an alternative logistics corridor with the coastal road.

The new seaport will be known as the Blue Marine Economic Zone, reflecting its strategic coastal location and vast economic potential.

Governor Abiodun commended the Nigerian Navy for establishing a Forward Operations Base at Tongeji Island, noting that the naval presence would help prevent infiltration from neighbouring Benin Republic and safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

He also disclosed that his administration is working to provide basic amenities for residents of the island to support emerging economic activities.

Rear Admiral Mustapha described Ogun State as critical to Nigeria’s national security and said the naval outpost at Tongeji Island would be upgraded to a Forward Operations Base due to the area’s significant oil potential.

He explained that the visit aimed to strengthen synergy between the Nigerian Navy and the Ogun State Government, adding that part of his responsibility was to safeguard Nigeria’s border with the Republic of Benin and prevent criminal elements from gaining a foothold.