President Tinubu Arrives Lagos After Working Vacation in France

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, following the conclusion of his working vacation in France.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, confirmed the arrival in a statement posted on X, writing, “Landing. Welcome home Mr President!”

Okay News reports that President Bola Tinubu landed at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, where Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other government officials received him.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, issued a statement on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, stating that the president departed Paris for Lagos to hold consultations ahead of upcoming political events.

“While in Lagos, President Tinubu will also hold strategic meetings with political leaders and associates over several days in preparation for the 2027 elections,” the statement read.

The Presidency stated that President Bola Tinubu traveled to Lagos to honor the memory of the late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

On October 1, 2026, Independence Day, President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to attend the movie premiere honoring Chief MKO Abiola at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu had departed Abuja on August 30, 2026, for his trip, spending one week in London, United Kingdom, before traveling to Paris, France, where he held a private dinner with French President, Emmanuel Macron.