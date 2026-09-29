President Tinubu Departs Paris for Nigeria After Vacation

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PARIS, France — Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu departed Paris, France, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, ending a working vacation ahead of his return flight to Lagos, Nigeria.

Okay News reports that President Bola Tinubu departed from Paris after concluding his trip to Europe, which began when he left Abuja on August 30, 2026.

The President spent one week in London, United Kingdom, before traveling to Paris, where he attended a private dinner with France’s President Emmanuel Macron. During his stay in France, he held meetings with business figures, including Vincent Bolloré of the Bolloré Group, as well as Femi Otedola, Chairman of First Holdings, on September 28, 2026.

Prior to his departure, President Bola Tinubu witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ogun State Government and DP World to construct a Gateway deep seaport in Ogun Waterside and set up a Blue Marine Economic Zone, supported by a planned $7 billion (₦11.2 trillion) investment from DP World.

President Bola Tinubu’s aircraft is scheduled to arrive at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos on September 29, 2026. He will attend the premiere of a film honoring Chief MKO Abiola at the Wole Soyinka National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, on October 1, 2026.

While in Lagos, President Bola Tinubu will hold political meetings over several days before returning to Abuja.