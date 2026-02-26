President Tinubu Extends Ban on Raw Shea Nuts Export to 2027

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu has approved a fresh one-year extension of the ban on the export of raw shea nuts, effective from February 26, 2026, to February 25, 2027, reinforcing the government’s push for domestic processing and value addition.

Okay News reports that the renewed directive was disclosed in an official statement issued on Wednesday by the President’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga. The extension reflects the Federal Government’s determination to strengthen domestic value addition and reposition Nigeria’s shea industry for higher export earnings through processed products. The policy is also aimed at stimulating local manufacturing, creating jobs, and improving incomes across shea-producing communities.

The Presidency said the decision underscores the administration’s commitment to advancing industrial development and supporting the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The ban aims to deepen processing capacity within Nigeria, enhance livelihoods in shea-producing communities, and promote the growth of Nigerian exports anchored on value-added products. The directive forms part of broader efforts to shift Nigeria away from the export of raw commodities toward a more industrial and export-driven economy.

In August 2025, President Tinubu initially approved a six-month temporary ban on raw shea nuts exports to curb informal trade and stimulate local processing. The initial ban sought to address concerns about the large-scale export of unprocessed shea nuts with minimal domestic value addition. Last week, reports indicated that the Federal Government had assured stakeholders the policy would be reviewed following consultations, setting the stage for the latest extension.

To ensure effective implementation, President Tinubu authorised the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in collaboration with the Presidential Food Security Coordination Unit, to coordinate a unified national framework for shea value chain development. All existing waivers that previously allowed direct export of raw shea nuts have been withdrawn with immediate effect. Any surplus production must be channelled strictly through an approved exchange framework developed by the Nigerian Commodity Exchange to ensure transparency and fair market pricing.

Since the policy took effect, it has sparked sharp divisions among players in Nigeria’s non-oil export sector. Shea butter producers and exporters have expressed conflicting views on its impact more than a month after implementation. The extended export ban now runs through February 2027, with the government directing the Federal Ministry of Finance to facilitate access to a support window for operators in the sector. This export ban is part of a broader strategy to transform agricultural commodities into higher-value products for international markets.