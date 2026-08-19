President Tinubu to Address 81st UN General Assembly

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NEW YORK, United States – Nigeria‘s President, Bola Tinubu, will address world leaders at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly General Debate on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

A provisional list of speakers obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria details the schedule for the debate holding from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28. Okay News reports that President Bola Tinubu will deliver his statement as the 10th speaker during the morning session on day two of the gathering.

The address is scheduled between 11:30 am and noon New York time, which is 4:30 pm WAT. The Nigerian leader will join 193 world leaders, including over 150 heads of state and government, as well as more than 40 vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, and ministers.

Brazil‘s President, Luiz da Silva, will open the debate on Sept. 22, followed by U.S. President, Donald Trump, as the host country leader. The theme for the gathering, presided over by Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh, is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

Tinubu is scheduled to hold a meeting with outgoing United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, whose tenure ends on Dec. 31, 2026. He is also scheduled to meet with outgoing United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, who has occupied the post since 2017.

Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, confirmed the attendance. “The president was able to give us his word. Now, he will come to UNGA this September,” Jimoh Ibrahim said. He noted that the Federal Government is collaborating with the United Nations on a regional border policing initiative in West Africa, calling the region’s porous borders a “major security challenge.”

Jimoh Ibrahim added, “So, border policing will be fine. These are the kind of things that the UN is established for,” stating that a meeting between Tinubu and Donald Trump could also occur on the sidelines of the assembly.

Tinubu attended the 78th Session in 2023, while Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, represented him at the 79th Session in 2024 and the 80th Session in 2025. The 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly opens on Sept. 8, with the general debate holding from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.