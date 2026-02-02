NewsTop stories

Prominent Islamic Scholar Sheikh Usman Kusfah Rigi-Rigi Dies in Kaduna

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
1 Min Read
Sheikh Usman Kusfah aka "Rigi-Rigi"

The Muslim community is mourning the death of Sheikh Usman Kusfah Rigi-Rigi, a highly respected Islamic scholar based in Zaria, Kaduna State.

His passing, announced on Monday, February 2, 2026, has been widely described as a major loss to the Muslim Ummah, given his lifelong commitment to Islamic teaching, scholarship, and spiritual guidance.

Sheikh Rigi-Rigi was renowned for his deep knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence (Furu’a) and fundamentals of religion (Usul), as well as his distinctive preaching style that combined wisdom with engaging delivery.

Through sermons, Tafsir sessions, and public teachings, he influenced and guided generations of Muslims in Nigeria and beyond, Okay News understands.

Following the news of his death, prayers poured in from scholars, students, and community members, asking Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings, grant him mercy, and admit him into Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Many also prayed for strength and patience for his family and followers, expressing hope that his legacy of faith, knowledge, and guidance will continue to inspire future generations.

