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LAS VEGAS, United States – Prosecutors have accused former street gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis of organising the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

Opening arguments in Davis’ murder trial began in a Las Vegas court, nearly 30 years after Shakur’s death. Okay News reports that prosecutors allege Davis arranged the attack as retaliation for the beating of his nephew at the MGM Grand casino hours before the shooting.

Prosecutor Binu Palal told jurors that Davis ensured the attackers were armed and prepared to carry out the killing. Palal said evidence would include statements Davis made publicly about his alleged involvement, which helped revive the long-running investigation.

Davis, 63, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say he was the “shot caller” who directed the group involved in the attack, although he is not accused of firing the weapon himself.

According to prosecutors, the incident followed a confrontation between members of the South Side Compton Crips and people associated with Death Row Records. The confrontation occurred after the groups attended a heavyweight boxing match between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon.

Authorities allege Davis obtained a firearm and handed it to one of two men seated behind him in a white Cadillac. The group later located the vehicle carrying Shakur and Death Row co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight and opened fire.

Shakur was shot four times and died six days later in hospital at the age of 25. Knight, who was driving the vehicle, suffered a minor injury when a bullet fragment grazed his head.

The investigation remained unsolved for decades before authorities arrested Davis in 2023. Police said his public statements and interviews about the shooting helped provide evidence that could be used to pursue charges.

Davis said in interviews and in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, that he was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and passed the gun to one of the men behind him. The identities of the people who fired the shots have not been established, and the three other occupants of the vehicle have since died.

Under Nevada law, prosecutors can seek a murder conviction against someone who participated in the killing even if that person did not personally fire the weapon.

Davis’ defence lawyer, Michael Sandt, told jurors that investigators still lacked sufficient evidence to prove the case after three decades. The trial, being heard by Judge Carli Kierny, is expected to last up to six weeks.

Shakur’s killing became one of the defining moments of the violent East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry of the 1990s. His death was followed six months later by the murder of fellow rapper Christopher Wallace, known as The Notorious B.I.G., whose Los Angeles killing remains unsolved.