Protesters Block Peter Obi’s Convoy in Benue State

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MAKURDI, Nigeria — Protesters blocked the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, along Gboko Road in Makurdi, Benue State, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, preventing him from proceeding with his planned visit.

Okay News reports that Peter Obi was halted near the Nigerian Air Force Base and Makurdi Airport for several hours by demonstrators chanting slogans opposing his presence in the state capital.

Speaking at the scene in a video published by News Central Television on its X account on Tuesday, Peter Obi said he had traveled to Benue State to express condolences to victims of violence before his journey was interrupted.

“I was told that youths, led by an SA (Special Assistant) to the government, have decided to block the road and make sure I don’t go there,” Peter Obi said.

Peter Obi criticized the blockade, stating that those behind the action were deploying impoverished citizens for political purposes.

“The rascality they are bringing into this country is totally unacceptable. People are being killed every day in Benue. People want to show that they are with them, and I came here all the way this morning, a long distance, only to be told what you are seeing here,” Peter Obi said.

He added that the youths participating in the protest were being manipulated.

“These youths are being used to do this. What they are doing now will take its revenge on them. They don’t know that. And unfortunately, somebody sits in office and allows this to happen,” Peter Obi said.

Peter Obi further stated that state authorities were aware of his planned movement beforehand, noting, “Everybody is aware I’m visiting this place today. It’s not a secret to them.”

The protesters continued to obstruct the roadway, disrupting vehicular traffic in the area until the convoy was forced to stop.

Protesters block Peter Obi’s convoy on Gboko Road in Makurdi, Benue State.