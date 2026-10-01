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NIGERIA: The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) has directed public servants to begin a three-day warning strike on October 2, 2026, according to reports by Punch and Vanguard.

Punch said an October 1 circular, signed by the council’s national secretary, Olowoyo Gbenga, instructed union leaders to mobilise workers across federal, state and local government services.

Okay News reports that the timetable cited by Punch runs from midnight at the start of Friday, October 2, through Sunday, October 4.

The newspaper linked the directive to the council’s complaint that Nigeria’s federal government had not addressed demands submitted to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on September 21. Those demands concern petrol prices, a wage award and negotiations for a new minimum wage ahead of 2027.

Okay News has not obtained the original circular. The reports describe a planned stoppage and do not establish which individual offices or services will close.