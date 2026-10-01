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Public Service Unions Direct Three-Day Strike From October 2

Public-service unions have directed a three-day warning strike from October 2, according to Punch and Vanguard.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Editorial graphic showing the reported October 2–4, 2026 warning-strike timetable and verification limits
The reported October 2–4 warning-strike timetable. Editorial graphic: Okay News; sources: Punch and Vanguard.

Key Takeaways

Punch and Vanguard report a JNPSNC directive for October 2–4.

The reports say the notice covers federal, state and local government services.

Okay News has not obtained the original circular or verified which services will close.

NIGERIA: The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) has directed public servants to begin a three-day warning strike on October 2, 2026, according to reports by Punch and Vanguard.

Punch said an October 1 circular, signed by the council’s national secretary, Olowoyo Gbenga, instructed union leaders to mobilise workers across federal, state and local government services.

Okay News reports that the timetable cited by Punch runs from midnight at the start of Friday, October 2, through Sunday, October 4.

The newspaper linked the directive to the council’s complaint that Nigeria’s federal government had not addressed demands submitted to Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu on September 21. Those demands concern petrol prices, a wage award and negotiations for a new minimum wage ahead of 2027.

Okay News has not obtained the original circular. The reports describe a planned stoppage and do not establish which individual offices or services will close.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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