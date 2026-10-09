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Qatar Backs Tuition-Free Schools With New Education Agreement

The agreement supports Assalam Schools and alternative education pathways. The announcement did not disclose funding, expansion targets or a timetable.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Assalam Schools students holding certificates and awards alongside educators.
Assalam Schools students and educators in a photograph published by Education Above All Foundation on July 19, 2026. Photo: Education Above All Foundation.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Education Above All Foundation have agreed on a framework to support tuition-free Assalam Schools in Qatar and alternative education pathways for students outside mainstream schooling.

The ministry announced the agreement on October 8, 2026. It covers the schools’ operation and development, with support intended for students facing barriers to formal education.

Okay News reports that Mohammed Ali Kareeb, the ministry’s assistant undersecretary for shared services, and Mohammed Saad Al Kubaisi, the foundation’s chief executive, signed the agreement at the ministry’s headquarters.

The ministry said the agreement includes specialised training for teachers and administrative staff working in Assalam Schools.

“At Education Above All, we start with students’ needs and the barriers that prevent them from accessing education,” Al Kubaisi said, in remarks translated from the ministry’s Arabic statement.

He said the agreement built on the organisations’ existing cooperation and clarified their respective roles in supporting the schools.

The announcement did not disclose funding, a numerical expansion target or an implementation timetable.

The Assalam Schools project began in 2019 to offer an alternative route for students unable to enrol in mainstream schools.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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