Qatar Condemns Riyadh Airport and Saudi Aircraft Attacks

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Qatar condemned on October 9, 2026 what its foreign ministry described as attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, and a Saudi Airlines aircraft.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks violated Saudi sovereignty and threatened civilians and air transport. Its statement reported deaths, injuries and material damage, without giving casualty figures.

The ministry called the attacks “a grave violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, civilian safety and civil aviation”.

Okay News reports that the statement issued in Doha on Friday expressed support for measures Saudi Arabia takes to protect its sovereignty, territory and national interests.

The ministry said Saudi security was inseparable from Qatar’s security and that of the other Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

Qatar also offered condolences to the families of those killed and to the Saudi government and people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.