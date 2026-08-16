DOHA, Qatar — Qatar has rejected Iranian claims that three military pilots survived the downing of their aircraft in March and are being secretly detained by Qatari authorities.

Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, Adviser to Qatar’s Prime Minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued the denial on Saturday after Iranian officials publicly demanded the release of the airmen.

Okay News reports that Tehran claims Javad Salehi, Abdolmajid Dashtian and Omran Behraveshian were captured alive after their Su-24 military aircraft were shot down during hostilities earlier this year.

“We categorically deny the claims circulating regarding the detention of Iranian pilots & are surprised by these misleading statements at this particular time, amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts & initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region,” Al-Ansari said in a post on X.

Iran had previously acknowledged that one pilot was killed and others were missing following the March mission to Qatar, but had not publicly alleged that the missing aviators were being held in Qatari custody.

The new allegation was raised by General Mohammad Bagherzadeh of the Iranian armed forces, who wrote to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) seeking intervention.

According to Iran’s Fars news agency, Bagherzadeh alleged that the three pilots had been held without access to their families or diplomatic representatives for about six months.

Qatar maintains that its forces are not holding any surviving aircrew.

The dispute relates to the interception of Iranian aircraft after what Doha described as an unauthorised breach of Qatari airspace in March.

Qatari authorities said air defence forces attempted to establish contact with the aircraft and issued warnings before engaging them after receiving no response.

Search and rescue teams subsequently recovered the remains of pilot Majid Kazemi, according to Qatar.

“Qatar … communicated with the Iranian side to coordinate the handover of the remains of one of the pilots who was found, in accordance with the relevant provisions of international humanitarian law,” Al-Ansari said on Saturday.

He said Doha had also invited Iranian officials to send a team to Qatar to review details of the search and rescue operation.

“Qatar also issued an invitation for an Iranian team to visit Qatar to be briefed on the details of the search & rescue operations in April, but the Iranian side has yet to respond to the invitation.”

The aircraft were downed during a period of military escalation that included an attack on Al Udeid Air Base, the largest United States military installation in the region and a major base for US Central Command (CENTCOM) operations.

Qatar’s Defence Ministry said at the time that its air defence forces had shot down two Iranian Sukhoi Su-24 aircraft, the first publicly reported interception of Iranian military aircraft by a Gulf state during the conflict.

Hostilities had begun on February 28, 2026, before an April ceasefire temporarily reduced large-scale fighting.

Diplomatic efforts continued in the following months, including mediation involving Pakistan and Qatar, but negotiations later encountered difficulties and sporadic confrontations continued around the Strait of Hormuz.

The disagreement over the pilots has surfaced while Qatar remains involved in efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States.

The two sides are approaching the end of a 60-day negotiating window established under a memorandum of understanding reached in June, while maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely restricted.

Tensions increased again after United States President Donald Trump commented on control of the strategically important waterway during remarks in New York on Friday.

Iran rejected those comments on Saturday, with Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi saying on X that the Strait “cannot be seized with a tweet, nor with an aircraft carrier”.

Qatar has maintained that the three Iranian pilots named by Tehran are not being held by its authorities and says its April invitation for an Iranian delegation to review the search operation remains unanswered.