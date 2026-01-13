Qatar to Host LNG2026 as Global Energy Leaders Gather in Doha

QatarEnergy has announced that it will host the 21st International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG2026, under the patronage of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Okay News reports that the landmark event will take place from February 2 to 5, 2026, at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), drawing thousands of energy executives, government officials, and industry specialists from more than 80 countries to what is regarded as the most influential gathering in the global LNG calendar.

Held under the theme “Leading LNG: Powering Today and Tomorrow,” the conference will explore how liquefied natural gas continues to drive global energy security while also playing a central role in the transition to cleaner energy.

Discussions will focus on evolving market dynamics, emerging technologies, and innovative solutions shaping the future of the LNG industry.

Speaking on Qatar’s role as host, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, HE Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, said the country was honoured to welcome the global energy community once again.

“The State of Qatar is proud to host the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas for the second time in this event’s history. It is our honor to welcome the international energy community for a meaningful conversation on the vital role and future of this reliable and affordable source of energy,” Al Kaabi said.

He noted that Qatar’s strategic investments and long-term partnerships have strengthened its leadership in the LNG space.

“The responsible development of Qatar’s natural gas reserves, coupled with enduring partnerships and strategic investments, has positioned QatarEnergy as a major global LNG player and helped establish LNG as the cornerstone of growth and the primary vehicle for achieving fair and equitable access to cleaner energy,” he added.

The LNG2026 programme will feature high-level panel discussions, keynote sessions, and interactive forums, examining issues ranging from LNG’s role in meeting surging global energy demand to its competitive advantages in a rapidly changing energy landscape.