Qatar Welcomes UK Trade Ban on Israeli West Bank Settlement Goods

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

DOHA, Qatar – The State of Qatar has welcomed the United Kingdom’s decision to ban the importation of commercial goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements across the occupied West Bank, describing the economic sanction as a critical step in checking unlawful expansionism and upholding international law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in Doha on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The diplomatic endorsement follows the British government’s sweeping policy announcement on Tuesday morning prohibiting settlement imports and service contracts, enacted alongside coordinated measures by international partners, including France and Canada, to deter persistent violations of Palestinian territorial sovereignty.

Okay News reports that in an official communique released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Qatari government underscored that Israeli settlement construction constitutes a grave breach of international consensus, pointing specifically to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 and Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The ministry emphasized that the unilateral alteration of geographic and demographic realities across the Palestinian territories represents a direct assault on the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people and deliberately sabotages multilateral initiatives aimed at preserving the two-state solution.

“The State of Qatar welcomes the United Kingdom’s imposition of a trade ban on goods originating from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and considers such move as an important step supporting efforts to deter the occupation’s settlement policies, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions, most notably UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and Article 8 of the Rome Statute, as well as a blatant assault on the rights of the Palestinian people and an undermining of efforts aimed at achieving the two-state solution,” the statement read.

Doha praised the growing international momentum toward holding settlement enterprises commercially accountable, commending the declared intention of other nations to implement parallel statutory bans through their respective domestic legal frameworks.

The ministry observed that targeted economic measures against settlement products provide a tangible operational mechanism to compel adherence to global legal norms, reinforcing the expanding diplomatic recognition of an independent Palestinian state by sovereign governments worldwide.

“The State of Qatar also welcomes the intention of several countries to join these efforts or discuss taking similar steps, in accordance with their national procedures, and affirms that these steps represent a practical translation of international efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution and compelling Israel to halt its settlement policies, and also come within the context of the growing international momentum achieved through the recognition by a number of countries of the independent State of Palestine, thereby enhancing the path toward embodying the Palestinian state on the ground,” the foreign ministry noted.

Expressing optimism that additional states will institute similar import embargoes, Qatar called on the broader international community to shoulder its moral and legal obligations by enforcing multilateral resolutions and ending settlement expansion throughout the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministry reaffirmed Qatar’s unwavering diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause, reiterating that lasting peace in the Middle East remains contingent upon the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy frameworks.