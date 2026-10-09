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QatarEnergy and Brazil’s Petrobras have won seven offshore exploration blocks in Brazil’s Ceará Basin, with the Qatari company taking a 30% stake in each area.

Petrobras will operate the blocks with a 70% interest, according to its announcement on October 8, 2026. QatarEnergy also announced the consortium’s successful bids that day.

The auction took place in Rio de Janeiro on October 7, during the sixth cycle of Brazil’s permanent concession offer. It was organised by the country’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, known as ANP.

Okay News reports that Petrobras identified the areas as CE-M-471, CE-M-473, CE-M-475, CE-M-477, CE-M-537, CE-M-539 and CE-M-665. QatarEnergy’s interest is held through QatarEnergy Brasil Ltda.

QatarEnergy said the blocks cover about 4,700 square kilometres off Brazil’s north-eastern coast, in water depths of about 2,000 to 3,600 metres.

“We are pleased with the success of these bids, which add prospective acreage to our upstream portfolio in Brazil,” said Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs and QatarEnergy’s president and chief executive.

The awards concern exploration acreage. They do not establish that oil or gas has been discovered or that commercial production will begin.

Petrobras said bids in the concession round were assessed on the signing bonus offered and the minimum exploration programme, covering activities to be carried out during the exploration phase.

Across the round, ANP awarded 49 exploration blocks in seven Brazilian basins. The regulator said winning companies and consortia must complete further steps, including submitting documents and paying signing bonuses, before contracts can be signed.

ANP’s published timetable provides for contract signing by February 26, 2027.