Raphinha Assigned Brazil No. 10 Shirt Following Neymar Retirement

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TOWNSVILLE, Australia — Barcelona winger Raphinha has officially been named as Brazil’s new No. 10, replacing Neymar Jr. following his retirement from international football.

The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed the assignment on Thursday, September 24, 2026, ahead of the national team’s upcoming friendly matches against Australia and India.

Okay News reports that the CBF released the full squad numbers prior to Friday’s match against Australia in Townsville, marking the Seleção’s first fixture since their Round-of-16 exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The decision follows the international retirement of Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances. The 34-year-old player, who wore the No. 10 shirt across four World Cup tournaments, confirmed his decision in late July 2026.

Under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, the squad assignments also place Endrick in the No. 9 shirt previously worn by Matheus Cunha, while Estêvão takes No. 11, Vinícius Júnior retains No. 7, and goalkeeper Hugo Souza wears No. 1.

Raphinha previously wore the No. 10 shirt during Neymar‘s absences in World Cup qualifying matches.