Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

SEVILLE, Spain – Brazilian forward Raphinha delivered another attacking masterclass on Saturday night, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to propel FC Barcelona to a 3-1 comeback victory over Sevilla FC at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, preserving the Blaugrana’s flawless start to the domestic campaign, sports correspondents confirmed in Seville on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The triumph marks seven consecutive victories from their opening seven La Liga fixtures for manager Hansi Flick, solidifying Barcelona’s commanding position at the summit of the league table with a maximum haul of 21 points.

Okay News reports that the visitors were forced to demonstrate character after Sevilla caught them off guard in the 19th minute, when midfielder Youssouf Fofana found space inside the penalty box to strike past debutant Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

Barcelona issued an immediate response three minutes later as Andreas Christensen split the hosts’ defensive lines with a measured through ball, allowing Raphinha to latch onto the pass and slide a clinical equalizer past Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Assuming central attacking responsibilities as a number nine following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, Raphinha dominated the second half, adding two composed finishes to complete his second hat-trick within a 72-hour span, having previously bagged three goals during a 7-2 rout of Racing.

The Brazilian international has now registered 12 goals in seven league matches and an extraordinary 14 goals alongside three assists in eight competitive appearances across all competitions this season.

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal was central to the Catalan side’s fluid offensive patterns, terrorizing Sevilla’s left flank and delivering two precision assists for Raphinha’s second-half goals, while the defensive pairing of Pau Cubarsí and Eric García restricted the home side to peripheral opportunities.

The only blemish on an otherwise dominant evening for Barcelona was the premature withdrawal of Christensen, who limped off the pitch during the second half with a suspected thigh strain that will require formal medical evaluation in the coming days.

Livaković produced an assured performance between the posts in his club debut, pulling off several key saves in the closing stages to prevent Sevilla from mounting a late resurgence.

Flick’s squad now enters an extended training interval before resuming their domestic league campaign at home against Getafe on October 10, followed by a high-stakes UEFA Champions League group encounter against Turkish champions Galatasaray on October 13.