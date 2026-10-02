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To read an electricity bill in Nigeria, check the account, billing period, units charged and tariff before looking at the total amount due. Arrears, payments, credits and other separately listed charges can make the final balance different from the cost of electricity used during that period.

For prepaid customers, the vending receipt serves a different purpose: it records a payment and the energy credit purchased. It should not be treated as though the full amount paid necessarily bought new electricity units.

For the purchase calculation, see why a prepaid electricity payment buys different units, including the effect of separately identified deductions.

Start With the Account and the Period

Confirm that the account number, meter number and supply address identify the property being billed. Then check the period covered. Comparing two totals is less useful if one relates to a longer period or includes an unpaid balance from an earlier bill.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) sets out bill information in its Customer Protection Regulations. Okay News reports that the regulations’ bill-details schedule includes the account, supply address, meter information, billing period, applicable tariff, units, separate charges and any arrears or credits.

These details provide a useful reading checklist. The applicable regulator and rules must also be checked where responsibility for a state electricity market has changed.

Separate Units From Money

An electricity unit is commonly expressed as a kilowatt-hour (kWh), a measure of energy. A tariff expressed in naira per kWh is the price applied to each unit under the relevant rate.

Where a bill uses meter readings, check the previous reading, current reading and the dates recorded. Also check whether the readings are labelled actual or estimated and whether a meter multiplier is shown. Do not assume that a simple subtraction gives the billed units if an additional multiplier applies.

For a straightforward hypothetical example, suppose a bill records readings of 2,000 kWh and 2,120 kWh, with a multiplier of one. The difference is 120 kWh. At an invented rate of 100 naira per kWh, the energy component is 12,000 naira.

This example is not a current tariff or a complete bill. It excludes any applicable tax, other valid charge, earlier debt or credit. Each of those needs to be checked separately rather than hidden inside the unit calculation.

Check the Rate That Applies to the Account

Match the tariff shown on the bill or receipt with the supplier’s applicable published order and customer classification. Note when the order took effect, especially if the billing period spans a change.

For the narrower task of identifying a service band and questioning a classification, use Okay News’ guide to checking an electricity tariff band. A band label alone should not be substituted for the actual rate applicable to the account and period.

If different rates appear within one billing period, ask the supplier to show how the units or dates were allocated. Do not apply the newest rate retrospectively to the entire period without checking the bill’s basis.

Reconcile the Total

Read each amount against its label. The total may include a balance brought forward as well as current charges, while a payment or credit may reduce what is outstanding.

Current energy charge: the amount attached to the units billed for the period.

the amount attached to the units billed for the period. Arrears: an earlier balance carried into the account.

an earlier balance carried into the account. Payments and credits: amounts that should reduce the balance where correctly posted.

amounts that should reduce the balance where correctly posted. Other charges or tax: separately identified amounts whose basis should be clear.

A label does not, by itself, prove that a charge is valid. Ask the supplier to explain an unfamiliar item and identify the applicable rule or order. Do not add a standard fixed charge or tax percentage from an old internet example to every bill.

If a payment appears missing, compare its date and transaction reference with the account statement. If a debt relates to an earlier occupier, raise the account history with the supplier rather than assuming that the balance has been assigned correctly.

Estimated Bills Need a Different Check

An estimated bill is not an actual meter reading. Ask which estimation method and any applicable energy cap were used for the account and month.

NERC’s consumer FAQs describe energy caps for estimated billing under its framework. Where a state regulator oversees the supply, check that regulator’s applicable rules and orders instead of assuming that every federal publication still controls the account.

Raise a Specific Billing Enquiry

Send the supplier the bill or receipt, the disputed line, the relevant payment evidence and a clear question. Keep the complaint acknowledgement and reference. Our guide to bill and meter complaint evidence lists the records to retain.

Check NERC’s state electricity regulator directory when establishing the correct escalation route. Its state-transition guidance directs customers in transitioned markets to their state regulator after first complaining to the distribution company.

Billing checks do not require opening a meter, breaking a seal or touching electrical equipment. Keep the enquiry to documents and safe observations, and leave inspection of equipment to the authorised supplier or qualified personnel.