Real Madrid Forward Rodrygo to Miss 2026 World Cup After Tearing ACL

Madrid, Spain – Real Madrid and Brazil star Rodrygo is set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a severe knee injury. Official reports from Spain, later confirmed by the club, revealed that the 25-year-old forward has torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his right knee, dealing a massive blow to both his club and national team.

Okay News reports that the devastating injury occurred during Real Madrid’s shock 1-0 defeat to Getafe on Monday, March 2. Rodrygo entered the match as a 55th-minute substitute and sustained the injury following a challenge in the 66th minute.

Despite catching his plant leg in the turf and experiencing brief pain, he managed to play the remainder of the game before the true severity of the issue was discovered the following morning.

The first major injury of Rodrygo’s senior career is expected to keep him sidelined for up to seven months. Consequently, he will miss the remainder of Real Madrid’s current La Liga and Champions League campaigns, as well as Brazil’s upcoming World Cup run this summer in North America, where the national team is scheduled to face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C.