Real Madrid Officially Present Jose Mourinho as New Manager

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MADRID, Spain – Real Madrid have officially presented Portuguese coach José Mourinho as the club’s new manager at a ceremony attended by president Florentino Pérez.

Although Mourinho’s appointment had previously been announced, the formal presentation was delayed while the Portuguese coach oversaw the team’s preseason preparations. Okay News reports that he had already taken charge of four preseason matches before Tuesday’s ceremony.

Real Madrid faced Fiorentina, Ferencváros, Deportivo La Coruña and Schalke during the preseason, remaining unbeaten across all four games under Mourinho.

The presentation was held in the club’s meeting room, where Pérez welcomed Mourinho before the two formally completed the contract signing.

Mourinho has signed a three-season contract with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until 30 June 2029.

Following the signing, the club presented Mourinho with three commemorative gifts: a model of the Santiago Bernabéu, a clock and a Real Madrid shirt bearing his name.

The appointment marks Mourinho’s return to the Spanish giants as the club begins a new era under his management.