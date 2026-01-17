Sports

Real Madrid Returns to Winning Ways with 2-0 Victory Over Levante

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
Real Madrid back to winning ways after edging Levante UD 2-0 in LaLiga. The win comes after Los Blancos' recent defeats in the Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win against Levante to bridge Barcelona’s gap on the La Liga table. The victory at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, ends a difficult week marked by recent cup eliminations.

The LaLiga Matchday 20 encounter saw Los Blancos struggle to break down a resilient defense in the first half before finding their rhythm after the break to claim all three points.

Okay News reports that the breakthrough came in the 64th minute when Kylian Mbappe successfully converted a penalty to open the scoring. The lead was extended in the 76th minute through a header by Raul Asensio, which put the game beyond the reach of the visitors and relieved the mounting pressure on the squad.

The win provides a necessary boost for Real Madrid following their recent defeats in the Super Cup and Copa del Rey. While Levante defended stoutly during the opening 45 minutes, they were ultimately unable to counter the home team’s increased intensity in the second half, allowing Madrid to solidify their standing in the league table.

- Advertisement -
Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Man United Beat City 2-0 to Secures Derby Win in Carrick’s Return
Next Article Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Strategic Bilateral Economic Mission In Abu Dhabi

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News