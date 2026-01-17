Real Madrid Returns to Winning Ways with 2-0 Victory Over Levante

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win against Levante to bridge Barcelona’s gap on the La Liga table. The victory at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, ends a difficult week marked by recent cup eliminations.

The LaLiga Matchday 20 encounter saw Los Blancos struggle to break down a resilient defense in the first half before finding their rhythm after the break to claim all three points.

Okay News reports that the breakthrough came in the 64th minute when Kylian Mbappe successfully converted a penalty to open the scoring. The lead was extended in the 76th minute through a header by Raul Asensio, which put the game beyond the reach of the visitors and relieved the mounting pressure on the squad.

The win provides a necessary boost for Real Madrid following their recent defeats in the Super Cup and Copa del Rey. While Levante defended stoutly during the opening 45 minutes, they were ultimately unable to counter the home team’s increased intensity in the second half, allowing Madrid to solidify their standing in the league table.