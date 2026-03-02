Real Madrid Suffer Second Straight Home Defeat as Getafe Stun Bernabeu

Real Madrid missed the chance to close the gap on La Liga leaders after falling 1–0 at home to Getafe CF on Monday night. The result marked a second consecutive league defeat for Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, leaving them four points behind leaders FC Barcelona after 26 matches.

The decisive moment came in the 39th minute when Martin Satriano unleashed a stunning volley that flew past Thibaut Courtois into the top corner. Madrid, who were once again without injured forward Kylian Mbappé, struggled to break down a disciplined Getafe defence marshalled by goalkeeper David Soria. Vinícius Júnior came closest before the goal but was denied in a one-on-one opportunity.

Manager Álvaro Arbeloa made early second-half changes in search of an equaliser, yet Madrid failed to convert several headed chances. Frustration boiled over late on as Franco Mastantuono was sent off in stoppage time for dissent, while Getafe’s Adrián Liso also saw red after receiving a second yellow card. Madrid will now turn attention to their upcoming clash with Celta Vigo, hoping to avoid a third successive league loss.