CHIBA, Japan – At least eight people have died after record rainfall caused widespread flooding and landslides in eastern Japan, leaving thousands of passengers stranded overnight at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

Chiba prefecture, which borders Tokyo, recorded more than 100mm of rain in an hour from Thursday afternoon, the highest hourly rainfall ever recorded in Japan. Okay News reports that authorities described the conditions as an “unprecedented level” of heavy rain.

More than 20,000 households in Chiba lost power, while more than 100,000 households were urged to evacuate as flooding and landslides affected communities. Rail services and major highways remained closed in parts of the region on Friday.

Among those who died was a woman found inside a car submerged on a flooded road, while two other people collapsed in the streets and later died, according to Japanese media reports.

Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai said the rainfall was unlike any disaster he had previously experienced and ordered authorities to prioritise rescue operations and saving lives.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the extreme rainfall was caused by warm, humid air moving into eastern Japan and interacting with colder air above, creating highly unstable atmospheric conditions.

Authorities initially issued their highest level five emergency warning on Thursday before lowering it to level four on Friday morning. Officials continued to warn residents about the risk of flooding and landslides.

The severe weather also disrupted transport across the region, with passengers stranded at stations and thousands spending the night at Narita Airport. About 1,800 people sought shelter at the Chiba Prefectural Government building.

Narita Airport said flights were expected to operate normally on Friday, although Japan Airlines warned that some flights could be delayed.

The rainfall is expected to continue through Friday as Japan and neighbouring countries experience a series of storms during what meteorologists expect to be an unusually active typhoon season.

Earlier this week, Japan, the Philippines and China were affected by several storms, including Dolphin, Chan-Hom and Peilou. China evacuated more than one million people after Dolphin, described as the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year, made landfall in the east.