Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

The Redmi Pad 2 4G with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was listed at ₦310,000 by Olusesi Technologies and ₦348,600 by Techmall in Nigeria when their product pages were checked on October 4, 2026. Confirm the condition, warranty and delivered total before paying: neither offer established all those details.

This guide covers the 11-inch cellular model. A cheaper Wi-Fi-only tablet, a Redmi Pad SE or a device advertised as a 9.7-inch model is not the same configuration. Its main appeal is a large screen with mobile-data access for reading, online lessons and entertainment away from a router.

Redmi Pad 2 4G Price in Nigeria

The following offers were retrieved at 8:59 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT, GMT+1). Prices are in Nigerian naira. The retailers are separate businesses, but the listings do not identify the regional manufacturer part number.

Displayed Offers for the 11-Inch Redmi Pad 2 4G, 4GB/128GB Retailer Listed Price Availability and Purchase Conditions Olusesi Technologies ₦310,000 The 4GB/128GB option is marked available in the page’s product data. Condition, warranty, tax treatment and delivery charge are not stated for that option. Techmall ₦348,600 The 128GB option is marked available; the title specifies 4GB RAM and 4G. Condition and warranty are not stated. Tax treatment and the final delivery charge require confirmation.

These are two advertised offers, not a verified nationwide price range. Techmall also asks customers to confirm prices before ordering because of exchange-rate changes. A stock flag cannot establish that the seller has a sealed unit ready for collection.

Specifications for the Exact Cellular Model

Okay News reports that Xiaomi‘s global specification page identifies the Redmi Pad 2 4G as a dual-SIM, dual-4G tablet. Manufacturer specifications, rather than conflicting retailer descriptions, form the basis of this table.

Redmi Pad 2 4G 4GB/128GB Specifications Feature Specification Display 11-inch LCD, 2560 × 1600 pixels; refresh rate up to 90Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra Memory and storage 4GB LPDDR4X RAM; 128GB UFS 2.2 storage; memory-card expansion up to 2TB Mobile connectivity Dual SIM, dual 4G; no 5G or eSIM Battery and charging 9,000mAh typical capacity; charging up to 18W through USB-C Cameras 8-megapixel rear; 5-megapixel front Software Xiaomi HyperOS 2; the manufacturer FAQ identifies Android 15 as the initial Android version Audio Four speakers, Dolby Atmos support and a 3.5mm headphone socket Weight 519g, according to Xiaomi

Who Should Consider It?

A student who mainly reads course materials, watches recorded lessons and uses Android learning apps has a clear reason to consider this configuration. Before choosing it for coursework, check the institution’s required software. A tablet purchase should not depend on an assumption that a desktop-only application will run.

The mobile-data connection is useful where dependable Wi-Fi is unavailable, but the purchase budget also needs a data plan. Ask the seller to demonstrate the intended Nigerian network on the exact unit. Local coverage and operator support affect connectivity; a 4G label does not promise a particular download speed.

For heavier multitasking, compare the cost of the 8GB/256GB Redmi Pad 2 4G version. Its additional memory and storage are a different offer, so do not apply the prices above to it. Buyers who already have reliable Wi-Fi or are comfortable using a phone hotspot can also compare the Wi-Fi-only Redmi Pad 2.

Limitations and Extra Costs

The 90Hz figure is a supported display refresh rate, not a promise that games run at 90 frames per second. This assessment is based on published specifications and listings; no gaming benchmarks or hands-on battery tests were conducted for this guide.

Xiaomi’s global page lists a 15W adapter in the box despite the tablet’s 18W charging capability, and says package contents vary by region. Get the included charger’s rating in writing. Battery capacity alone cannot establish how long a video lesson or browsing session will last.

The Redmi Smart Pen is a separately sold accessory. Xiaomi says writing with that pen uses a 60Hz refresh rate on this tablet. Anyone buying primarily for handwritten notes should include the pen in the total and try the intended note-taking application before committing.

Checks Before Payment

Match the box and invoice to the 11-inch Redmi Pad 2 4G with 4GB physical RAM and 128GB storage.

Confirm whether the unit is new, opened, refurbished or used. Ask who handles a fault and what the warranty excludes.

Check the SIM tray, mobile-data connection, screen, speakers, charging port and included accessories.

Request a final invoice showing tax, delivery and any separately charged accessories. Keep the seller’s return terms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does It Take a SIM Card?

Yes. Xiaomi lists dual-SIM 4G connectivity. Retail pages describing a single SIM should be checked against the actual unit and its regional documentation.

Does It Support 5G?

No. Xiaomi’s FAQ also states that this model does not support eSIM or 4G carrier aggregation. Buyers needing those features should compare a different cellular tablet.

Is the Charger or Pen Included?

The global specification lists an adapter, with regional variation possible. The Redmi Smart Pen is sold separately.