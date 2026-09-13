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MANCHESTER, England – Professional Game Match Officials Limited, operating under the modernized officiating brand Pro Ref, has formally admitted that match officials committed an “error of judgement” in validating Erling Haaland’s controversial winning goal during Manchester City’s 1-0 derby win over Manchester United, directly contacting the Old Trafford club on Sunday evening, September 13, 2026, to tender an institutional apology, English football authorities confirmed.

The unprecedented post-match admission follows intense global scrutiny surrounding the decisive 60th-minute breakthrough at Old Trafford, where ten-man Manchester City secured all three points despite widespread protests over an unpenalized offside infraction by Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández in the direct build-up to the strike.

Okay News reports that while the on-field assistant referee initially raised his flag for offside against Haaland, semi-automated offside tracking technology validated that the Norwegian striker was in a marginally legal position behind defender Patrick Dorgu when Joško Gvardiol delivered the cross from the left flank.

However, secondary video angles confirmed that Fernández was stationed in an unmistakable offside position, diving toward the ball and attempting to execute a header directly in front of United central defender Lisandro Martínez and Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens prior to the ball deflecting through to Haaland at the far post.

Although the Premier League Match Centre initially defended the validation by arguing that Fernández did not make contact with the ball, Pro Ref issued an extraordinary corrective statement later on Sunday night conceding that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) fundamentally failed to apply the rules governing subjective interference with an opponent.

“Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland’s awarded goal,” the officiating body stated in an official release. “The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position.”

The refereeing authority explicitly acknowledged the failure of the video review team to identify the Argentine international’s tangible influence on the defensive sequence, stating that an on-field review should have been ordered.

“In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review,” Pro Ref admitted. “Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”

Under International Football Association Board (IFAB) Law 11, a player in an offside position is penalized if they challenge an opponent for the ball, clearly attempt to play a ball which is close when this action impacts an opponent, or make an obvious action which clearly impacts the ability of an opponent to play the ball.

Television analysts and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville had fiercely denounced the decision during live coverage, predicting that the refereeing body would be forced into an apology after television replays showed Martínez had to alter his defensive movement around Fernández’s diving attempt.

The admission deepens frustration for Michael Carrick’s side, who struck the woodwork twice through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo and played for more than an hour with a numerical advantage following Phil Foden’s 23rd-minute red card, only to be undone by an acknowledged officiating breakdown.

While the confirmation provides Manchester United with vindication regarding their grievances, the 1-0 result stands under competition regulations, leaving Manchester City alongside Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with a flawless record of four wins from four matches.