Regina Daniels Gives Recovery Update in Birthday Video

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Nigerian actress Regina Daniels appeared in a wheelchair in a video marking her birthday on Saturday, October 10, 2026, saying she had undergone repeated tests and was making progress in her recovery.

Okay News reports that Daniels shared the video on her verified Instagram account with the caption, “Cheers to 25 and thankful to God”.

Daniels said what had begun as a minor issue had become more difficult after the last public gathering she hosted, her Children’s Day carnival.

“It’s been one test after another,” she said, adding that she had jokingly begun referring to herself as a lab rat.

Describing difficulties with movement, Daniels said there were times when she could not move. She also spoke about turning to her faith during that period.

The actress said improvements in her recovery had prompted her to share the update. She expressed gratitude to God as she marked her birthday.