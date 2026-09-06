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ABUJA, Nigeria – Destiny Daniels, the younger sister of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has dismissed widespread social media speculation suggesting a reconciliation between the movie star and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, clarifying that the actress’s recent presence at the lawmaker’s residence was strictly a court-approved visit to spend time with her children, entertainment and family sources confirmed on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The clarification followed viral video footage that circulated across multiple digital platforms over the weekend, showing the actress interacting with her sons and stepchildren inside Senator Nwoko’s home.

Okay News reports that the clip quickly ignited intense commentary online, with sections of the public interpreting the sighting as evidence that the couple had resolved their contentious differences, while others claimed the actress had moved back into her matrimonial home and was expecting another child.

Addressing the viral narratives in a statement published via her verified Instagram Story, Destiny firmly refuted claims of a marital reunion, explaining that the actress had only been granted temporary physical access to see her sons following their protracted custody arrangements.

“Y’all should chill. She was granted a visit to see her children just last night,” Destiny wrote, cautioning observers against drawing erroneous conclusions from brief family video recordings.

Emphasizing her sister’s independent domestic situation, Destiny added, “She’s still very much single for now.”

Destiny also pushed back against commentary regarding the actress’s physical appearance, particularly circulating rumors that her fuller silhouette suggested an unannounced pregnancy.

“No, she’s not pregnant either; it’s called putting on weight,” Destiny stated, urging digital commentators to respect personal boundaries and refrain from fabricating marital updates from informal online videos.

The marriage between Regina Daniels and the billionaire politician representing Delta North Senatorial District unravelled publicly in late 2025 following a series of mutual recriminations, culminating in a bitter custody dispute over their two sons that resulted in temporary physical custody being awarded to the senator.

Earlier this year, the actress publicly reiterated during a live broadcast that she had completely closed the door on marriage and remained dedicated to her children and independent professional pursuits.

Neither Regina Daniels nor representatives for Senator Nwoko have issued formal public statements regarding the latest viral footage, as the actress continues to manage her co-parenting visits under existing legal parameters.