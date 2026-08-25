Report: Trump Policies To Double US Power Emissions By 2035

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WASHINGTON, United States – President Donald Trump‘s energy agenda will result in the loss of $700 billion in clean energy investments over the next decade and double the power sector’s carbon dioxide emissions by 2035, according to analysis published Tuesday.

Okay News reports that the Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC) examined the cumulative impact of federal energy policies in a report titled “An Affordability Crisis of Trump’s Making.” The analysis used an energy model to compare electricity sector outcomes under current policies against conditions prior to the administration taking office.

The actions analyzed in the report include the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July 2025, which repealed tax credits for clean energy projects, alongside global tariffs that increased costs for electricity generation technologies. Federal policies also stalled federal permits for wind development, required utilities to maintain aging fossil fuel facilities past scheduled retirements, and supported the construction or reopening of coal plants.

Between now and 2035, the policies will prevent the addition of 390 to 540 gigawatts of new wind, solar, and energy storage capacity. That figure compares to India‘s total installed capacity of approximately 520 gigawatts. Data from the Energy Information Administration showed that utility bills rose 16 percent as of May 2026, following campaign commitments to cut bills in half within 18 months. By 2035, consumer electricity spending is projected to increase by up to $30 billion annually, with household bills rising by up to 25 percent in parts of the country.

“From day one of this term, the Trump administration has waged war on clean energy, destroying new investments, while owners of old, polluting coal plants get handouts and free passes to pollute,” said Amanda Levin, director of policy analysis at NRDC. “As a result, utility bills are on the rise, projects are cancelled, jobs are lost and more pollution is endangering the health of our families and the climate.”

The report found that power sector carbon dioxide emissions could reach more than 1 billion metric tons by 2035, compared to just over 500 million metric tons under the prior regulatory scenario. Increased air pollution from expanded coal and gas operations will result in up to 69,000 additional early deaths and 85,000 extra emergency room visits and hospital admissions over the next decade.