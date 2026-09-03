Reps Panel Clears Gbajabiamila of Fake Agency Involvement

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ABUJA, Nigeria — A House of Representatives ad hoc committee has cleared Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of any involvement in the activities of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

Committee chairman Yusuf Gagdi disclosed the preliminary findings on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, during a televised press briefing. Okay News reports that Gbajabiamila alerted security and investigative agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the National Security NSA, the Department of State Services, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, within a day of receiving concerns from the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission regarding suspected fraudulent activities.

The panel stated that documentary evidence showed no indication that Gbajabiamila authorised, approved, established, or participated in the council’s operations. The investigation established that a letter appointing Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi as Director-General of the council was forged and falsely attributed to the Presidency. State House records confirmed the document did not originate from official channels and featured an unauthentic letterhead and irregular reference number.

The committee rejected additional documents presented as a Presidential Executive Order and an Act of the National Assembly. The panel found that Executive Order No. 5, dated February 24, 2026, was not issued through lawful presidential processes, while the purported Act was never passed by the National Assembly, assented to by President Bola Tinubu, or gazetted.

Investigators found no valid law or administrative instrument establishing the council, which had appeared in the 2026 Federal Government budget. Preliminary financial data linked approximately 58 bank accounts to identifying details associated with Adeyemi.