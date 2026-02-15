News

Rhodes University Alerts Students Over ‘Digital Lion’ Roaming Campus

1 Min Read
RhoLeo 3.0 is said to be an ongoing project developed by a group of Master’s students at Rhodes University. While he has thus far presented as a "real" lion, he is currently due for rendering and may begin to display visible glitching, pixel drift, or minor reality distortion.

Grahamstown/Makhanda, South Africa – Rhodes University has issued an unusual campus-wide notice informing students about a “lion” reportedly roaming its grounds. In a statement released on Sunday, 15 February 2026, the institution reassured the university community that the “creature,” identified as RhoLeo 3.0, is harmless and even hypo-allergenic.

According to the statement, RhoLeo 3.0 is part of an ongoing project developed by a group of Master’s students. The university explained that the experimental lion temporarily exited its laboratory environment due to unforeseen circumstances and lost connection to its mainframe system before it could be retrieved. Although it currently appears like a real lion, officials warned that it is due for rendering updates and may begin to show visible digital distortions such as glitching, pixel drift, or minor “reality” disruptions.

The university encouraged students and staff who encounter the figure to document sightings and tag the institution’s official social media channels.

Management said the reports would assist in tracking the project and restoring its signal before what it described as “full de-resolution” occurs. The statement concluded by thanking the campus community for its cooperation.

