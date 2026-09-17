Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LAGOS, Nigeria — African Democratic Congress governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, announced on Thursday, September 17, 2026, that he has engaged a language tutor, learnt Yoruba, and is now prepared to campaign in the language ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said culture and language are important, but emphasized that his primary focus remains addressing the socio-economic challenges confronting Lagos State residents.

Okay News reports that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour responded in Yoruba during the broadcast, stating, “Mo ki gbogbo yin,” after a presenter greeted him in the language.

During the television appearance, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour stated: “Culture and language is very, very important, and I’ve gotten a Yoruba teacher, and I’ve learned Yoruba, and I can campaign in Yoruba, and that is wonderful.”

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour noted that infrastructure issues in Lagos State, such as flooding, housing shortages, and traffic congestion, affect all residents regardless of ethnic identity.

He added: “My passionate interest is to ensure that we have a Lagos that no longer stinks. All of us are going to, when you translate it, all of us are going to hear the smell, right? Everybody is going to experience the failure, is experiencing the failure of our flooding, of our housing crisis, of the traffic, of the loss of dignity of Lagosians. And that connects all of us.”

The statements follow scrutiny surrounding Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour‘s level of Yoruba fluency during the 2023 Lagos State governorship campaign. In a March 2023 interview on Channels Television, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour acknowledged that while he understood Yoruba, he was not fluent due to his educational upbringing outside Nigeria.

In the 2023 election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour contested on the platform of the Labour Party, finishing third behind incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress and Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party. He is now seeking the governorship ticket of the African Democratic Congress for the 2027 election.