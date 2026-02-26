Rivers Governor Warns Top Aides against Secret Meetings and Misconduct

PORT HARCOURT, Rivers State, Nigeria – Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in southern Nigeria has issued a stern warning to two newly appointed senior officials, cautioning them against engaging in secret meetings or conduct that could damage the image of his administration.

The warning was delivered on Thursday, February 26, 2026, shortly after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Secretary to the State Government and the new Chief of Staff at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State in the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

The newly appointed Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, and Chief of Staff, Sunny Ewule, took their Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office before the Chief Registrar of the Rivers State High Court, David Ihua-Maduenyi. Following the ceremony, Governor Fubara addressed the appointees and other senior officials present.

Okay News reports that the governor stressed the importance of discipline, loyalty, and commitment to public service, describing their appointments as a call to serve the people rather than an opportunity for political display or personal ambition.

He reminded them that the welfare of residents of Rivers State must remain their highest priority and that their conduct should reflect integrity and responsibility at all times. According to the governor, any involvement in unauthorized late-night meetings or actions capable of embarrassing the government would result in immediate dismissal.

Speaking directly to Dr. Wokoma, whom he described as an accomplished academic and mathematician, the governor expressed confidence in his ability to handle the responsibilities of the office.

He said, “The office of the Secretary to the State Government demands thoroughness, discipline, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“Your duty includes representing the state government. You need to represent us in a manner that brings honour to the state. What is important to this administration is to ensure that the good works we started, and those we inherited, are concluded in a way that brings progress and development to our dear state.”

Turning to the Chief of Staff, Governor Fubara outlined the expectations attached to the role, explaining that the office is responsible for coordinating administrative duties, managing official engagements, and protecting the image of the Government House. He emphasised that the position operates directly under his authority and carries a high level of trust.

He added, “Let me make it very clear: your duty is to handle administrative duties and image-making roles efficiently, liaising with anyone coming for any official assignment. If you involve yourself in nocturnal meetings or similar activities, I will sack you. I am very serious. What matters to me is the peace, progress, and prosperity of this state. I will not compromise on that.”

The governor also cautioned that any action capable of bringing his office or the state government into disrepute would attract appropriate sanctions. While congratulating the new appointees, he expressed optimism that they would justify the confidence placed in them and contribute meaningfully to the administration’s development agenda.

Addressing Permanent Secretaries present at the event, Governor Fubara directed those who have reached the statutory retirement age within the Rivers State civil service to begin preparing their handover notes immediately. He clarified that the instruction was not meant to intimidate anyone but to ensure a smooth and orderly transition in the public service.

He further warned against financial misconduct or last-minute irregularities, stating that he was closely monitoring the system to ensure strict accountability and transparency.

The developments come at a time of heightened political activity in Rivers State, one of Nigeria’s key economic hubs due to its oil production. The governor’s message underscores his administration’s emphasis on discipline and institutional order as it seeks to maintain stability and deliver on governance promises.