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An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, killed 12 people and injured 309 others, the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

The authority said the attack took place on Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2026. Its follow-up statement listed four Saudi citizens among those killed.

The other fatalities were two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The injured were being treated at several hospitals, with some in critical condition.

“The attack also caused material damage, which is being assessed,” GACA said, in a translation of its Arabic statement reproduced by Al Riyadh.

Okay News reports that GACA had temporarily suspended operations at the airport while officials assessed damage and checked the safety of its facilities.

The airport urged passengers to contact their airlines and confirm their flight status before travelling to the terminals. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry also advised Saudi citizens abroad whose Riyadh flights were disrupted to contact the kingdom’s diplomatic missions for assistance.

Saturday’s attack followed two strikes on October 8 that hit airport facilities and a Saudia aircraft. In an October 9 statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, GACA said those earlier attacks killed three Saudi citizens. Qatar condemned the earlier attacks on October 9.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen blamed the Houthi movement for Saturday’s attack. Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki pledged a firm response, according to a statement reproduced by Yemen’s Saba news agency.