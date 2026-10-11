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An unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, on Sunday, October 11, causing a fire, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Major General Turki al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesman, said authorities were responding at the site after the passenger terminal was hit.

The coalition described the object as an “unidentified projectile”. Its initial account did not give a casualty figure or identify who was responsible for Sunday’s strike.

The coalition also said air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport. The available accounts did not establish whether that interception was connected to the projectile that struck the terminal.

Okay News reports that the incident follows Saturday’s attack on the same airport, which Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said killed 12 people and injured 309.

Those figures relate to the October 10 attack. No confirmed casualty toll for Sunday’s incident was available at the time of this report.

Saudi Arabia leads the coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthi movement.