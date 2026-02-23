News

Robert Mugabe’s Son Charged With Attempted Murder In South Africa

Adamu Abubakar Isa
By
Adamu Abubakar Isa
ByAdamu Abubakar Isa
Web content creator, social media manager
Follow:
1 Min Read
Bellarmine Mugabe

Johannesburg, South Africa — The youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late former president, Robert Mugabe, has been formally charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in South Africa.

Bellarmine Mugabe, 28, appeared briefly before a Johannesburg court after his arrest last week. Prosecutors allege that a 23-year-old man was shot and seriously injured at a property in the upscale Hyde Park suburb.

Bellarmine was taken into custody alongside his bodyguard, Tobias Tamirepi Matonhodze, 33. Both men also face additional charges, including defeating the ends of justice in relation to a missing firearm.

According to South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority, an altercation allegedly broke out inside Mugabe’s home before the victim attempted to flee. Prosecutors claim the man was shot in the back and collapsed outside the gate. Police reportedly recovered spent cartridges at the scene but have not found the firearm used in the incident.

- Advertisement -

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition. Mugabe’s lawyer, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, told reporters that his client is “fine” while in custody. The case has been postponed until 3 March, when a formal bail application is expected to be heard.

Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ondo Police Detain Two Men in Kidnapping Probe
Next Article Seyi Law Defends Tinubu, Says Nigeria Is Safer Than a Decade Ago

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News