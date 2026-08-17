Rodri Set to Wear Shirt No. 16 Ahead of Transfer to Barcelona

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BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona are set to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri in a deal worth up to €76.5 million ($89.1 million), with the Spain international expected to take the No. 16 shirt at his new club.

The agreement in principle includes €60 million ($69.9 million) in fixed payments, with additional performance-related payments taking the potential value to €76.5 million ($89.1 million). Okay News reports that Rodri has requested the No. 16 shirt, which Barcelona have made available following Fermín López’s move to No. 7.

Rodri is expected to travel to Barcelona as the transfer moves toward completion, with a medical examination scheduled before the club formally presents him. Barcelona are also considering introducing the midfielder to supporters during the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The No. 16 shirt holds particular significance for Rodri. He has worn the number throughout his seven-year Manchester City career after joining the English club from Atlético Madrid in 2019.

The midfielder has also regularly worn No. 16 for Spain, making the number closely associated with him at both club and international level.

Fermín’s switch to No. 7 created a straightforward solution for Barcelona. The attacking midfielder inherited the shirt following Ferran Torres’ departure, leaving No. 16 available for Rodri.

Rodri joins Barcelona after a highly successful spell at City, where he made 298 appearances and won 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League. He was also named Ballon d’Or winner in 2024.

The 30-year-old is returning to Spanish football after seven seasons in England and is expected to strengthen Barcelona’s midfield with his experience, defensive discipline and ability to control possession.

Barcelona’s agreement with City comes as Rodri enters the final year of his contract at the Premier League club. City had sought to retain the midfielder, but he opted to return to Spain.

While shirt numbers have limited tactical importance, No. 16 has become part of Rodri’s identity after years of wearing it at Manchester City and with Spain. He will now have the opportunity to establish the same association with Barcelona’s No. 16.