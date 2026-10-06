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Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo apologised on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, for leaving the national team’s training camp and said he remained available to play, while accusing coach Jorge Jesus of breaking promises over his role.

In a written statement reproduced in full by Euronews, Ronaldo said the Portuguese Football Federation should assess and punish his conduct. He said being captain made his departure more serious.

“I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine,” he said in a passage apologising to his teammates, translated from Portuguese.

The 41-year-old said he would remain available if physically fit and playing for his club after serving any suspension imposed on him. His statement did not announce a retirement or confirm that a disciplinary sanction had already been issued.

Okay News reports that the statement follows Ronaldo’s departure from Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen on September 30, before the team’s Nations League match against Denmark.

Ronaldo said Jesus had proposed a plan to manage his playing time. He said the coach subsequently told him he would play 30 minutes against Norway, but did not bring him on after he warmed up.

He also said a later agreement for Jesus to explain the situation publicly was not reflected in the coach’s remarks. Those assertions are Ronaldo’s account of their private discussions.

Reuters reported that Jesus had denied making an agreement with Ronaldo after Portugal’s win over Norway on Sunday, October 4, while leaving the door open for his return. The agency said the federation did not immediately respond to its request for comment on Tuesday’s statement.

Ronaldo said there would eventually be one or more farewell matches, but his present intention was to keep competing for Portugal.