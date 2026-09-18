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LISBON, Portugal – Portugal captain and all-time record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo will continue his international career after being formally included in the national team squad by newly appointed head coach Jorge Jesus for the upcoming 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign, international football correspondents confirmed in Lisbon on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The high-profile selection resolves lingering speculation regarding the veteran forward’s future with the national side, ensuring that the former Ballon d’Or winner remains the central leadership figure as Jesus launches his managerial tenure at the helm of the 2016 European champions.

Okay News reports that the call-up was verified on Friday by Italian football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, who disclosed that the technical staff opted to integrate Ronaldo’s unparalleled experience directly into their competitive plans rather than initiating an immediate generational rebuild.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will continue with Portugal national team,” Romano confirmed across his official public channels. “He’s been called up for the upcoming games by new head coach Jorge Jesus.”

The decision affords Jesus an invaluable tactical asset as he seeks to harmonize tactical discipline with frontline dynamism, leaning on the veteran attacker’s presence to anchor a squad transitioning into a demanding autumn international calendar.

Portugal will inaugurate their Group A4 campaign on Thursday, September 24, 2026, when they welcome Wales for the opening match, before traveling to Scandinavia four days later on September 27 to face Norway in Oslo.

The Iberian side will then conclude their triple-header away sequence against Denmark on October 1, before hosting the reverse fixture against Norway on October 4 in their fourth group fixture.

The group stage will reach its climax in mid-November when Portugal travel to Copenhagen for an encounter against Denmark on November 14, followed by their final group assignment away against Wales on November 17.

With a competitive pool comprising Wales, Norway, and Denmark, the Portuguese technical crew will look to Ronaldo’s leadership and goalscoring pedigree to secure the top spot in League A and clinch qualification for the Nations League knockout finals.